Light Rain Wednesday:

Changes to our weather pattern begin today as a pair of cold fronts bring an end to this most recent summer-like stretch. Cloud cover and a lingering breeze out of the south kept temperatures warm overnight, landing most on either side of the 70° mark.

Clouds will remain with us for a good deal of the day today, which will limit our ability to warm as efficiently as the past four days. In the end, expect highs to land in the upper 70s, close to 80°. Along with today’s cloud cover does come a chance for a few light showers.

Forecast models begin chances around mid-day and linger into the afternoon. Overall, we’re not expecting much in the way of accumulations, with most remaining under a tenth of an inch. As a the first of two cold fronts pushes through, a steadier round of showers will develop overnight and Thursday morning. Unfortunately, it looks like the the heaviest of the rain will fall southeast of Rockford near southern Lee and DeKalb counties.

Thursday’s Cold Front:

Cloud cover early Thursday will give way to partial sunshine by the afternoon. There won’t be much cold air behind tonight’s cold front, meaning temperatures won’t drop much. Highs are expected to peak into the low 70s tomorrow. It’s the cold front that comes through Thursday evening into Thursday night that really sends temperatures tumbling.