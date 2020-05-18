Light Showers Continue into Tuesday as Low Pressure is Slow to Leave

Fog, clouds, drizzle and light rain welcomed most of Monday, with a few breaks developing later in the day. Showers continue to fall over southern Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb counties as low pressure sinks further to the south in central Illinois. There have actually been a few cold air funnels reported in central Illinois due to the dynamics of the system. Any threat locally for cold air funnels remains fairly low, and confined to the south.

A second surge of moisture will lift north and move around the low into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. This will keep the cloud cover around through the night and bring a few light showers to parts of the Stateline by Tuesday morning. Areas of fog will also be likely for some. By Tuesday morning, the center of the low will be near southern Illinois and western Kentucky. As it continues to sink south and southeast, moisture will continue to sink south with it as high pressure slowly works in from the north. This should help provide a little clearing, likely not much though, heading into Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will remain in the mid 60s, warming into the low 70s for Wednesday.

While a few light showers may linger into Wednesday and Thursday we should see many dry hours as the pesky low continues to shift east. Temperatures are then forecast to rise into the 70s and possibly low 80s by the weekend.