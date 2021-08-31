Light showers continue to come down Tuesday evening

A rather potent area of low pressure moving across southeast Iowa and west-central Illinois brought several inches of rain in a short amount of time for areas in/around the Quad Cities, while ligher rain showers have continued to fall further north. Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for locations south of Davenport, IA in west-central Illinois.

Cloud cover was quick to move in from the west and southwest during the day Tuesday causing temperatures west of Rockford to fall into the 60s and 70s. The high temperature for most warmed into the low 80s, but once the rain and cloud cover thickened up temperatures were quick to drop.

The rain will be coming to an end around 8pm/9pm as high pressure begins to move in from the north. This will help clear the skies through the overnight and into Wednesday morning. High pressure remains the dominate weather feature through Thursday which should leave us with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, and overnight lows in the 50s.