Rainfall totals from late last night to Tuesday have remained mostly under a quarter of an inch, although some locations did receive a little more than that. While it isn’t much to put a dent in the rainfall deficit that has developed over the last couple of months, it was nice to get a little bit of rain.

Scattered rain showers will continue to rotate around a larger area of low pressure over the eastern Great Lakes this evening. The rain won’t be much, adding up to an additional tenth to two tenths of an inch for some. Showers should begin to wrap up between 8pm and 9pm with mostly cloudy skies overnight.

Sunshine returns Wednesday but we will see a few clouds build up during the afternoon. There remains a very small chance for a late day shower both Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s chance comes with the arrival of a backdoor cold front. Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the low 80s.