Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the mid-80s following a cloudy and hazy start. Skies will remain mostly clear through the evening, but cloud cover will increase behind a cold front Tuesday morning.

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the morning and afternoon, but rain coverage looks to remain scattered, at best. A few light showers will be possible around sunrise, but we should see a little more rain develop between 8-9am, lasting into the afternoon. Rainfall totals will vary significantly from one location to another, with a few spots only receiving a couple tenths of an inch or less, while other locations could pick up over half an inch.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms may linger during the afternoon and early evening, with mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday night. Temperatures Tuesday will be slow to climb initially thanks to the cloud cover and rain showers but should warm into the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon.