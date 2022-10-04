Skies remain dry for one more day before the chance of a few light showers return late Wednesday evening and Thursday. The rain, however, is not expected to be much and should only add to a tenth of an inch or so.

Cloud cover has been increasing Tuesday evening ahead of low pressure over the High Plains. As the low nears the Midwest Wednesday, cloud cover will continue to thicken throughout the afternoon. Despite the increase in cloud cover, temperatures are still expected to warm into the low 70s.

An abundance of dry air ahead of the low means the chance for rain remains somewhat low, despite the increase in moisture Wednesday evening. However, strong lift through the jet stream may be enough to overcome some of the drier air at the surface, allowing for a steady rain shower or two to fall Wednesday night, especially southwest of Rockford. Temperatures Wednesday night will drop back into the low 50s.

Thursday will start out dry with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 60s. A strong cold front will pass through around Noon, with temperatures expected to fall through the evening. This is also when we’ll see the next chance for rain to move in. We dry out Thursday night, but will stay windy through Friday morning.