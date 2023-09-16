7am Thunderstorm Update: The marginal risk for thunderstorms has expanded a little further into Wisconsin and northern Illinois for Saturday afternoon and evening. The overall threat hasn’t changed much, and the risk for severe weather remains low, but storms developing along a second cold front will continue to bring the risk for a strong wind gust or two, along with hail. If you’re out and about today, make sure you keep the First Warn Weather app handy with the radar and seek shelter should storms develop.

6am Update: Clouds were quick to move in Friday night as moisture slowly moved back into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. A weak cold front stretching from the Upper Midwest down through Iowa has been the focus for a few widely scattered, light rain showers early Saturday morning.

These showers will remain light and scattered throughout the morning, with a few showers lingering into early afternoon. Temperatures starting off in the 60s will slowly climb with a southwest breeze, reaching the mid-70s by the afternoon. Rainfall totals from the first round will remain under a tenth of an inch.

A second cold front, aided by a little more support from the upper levels, will move through late afternoon and evening. This will give us a slightly better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Severe weather is not expected, but a few stronger storms are capable of gusty winds and small hail – especially over portions of Lee, Whiteside, and Carroll counties where instability will be slightly higher. The late day shower and storm activity will last through Midnight, with skies remaining partly cloudy overnight. Skies will stay partly sunny Sunday with a few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon, especially east of I-39.