Light showers Wednesday evening – Thunderstorms move in overnight

Light showers will continue to lift across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Wednesday evening. A few thunderstorms have been ongoing across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, but should remain south through the evening.

Storm chances will increase overnight, into Thursday morning with the arrival of a warm front, currently in southern Illinois. North of the front temperatures are cooler and more stable, in the 40s and 50s. South of the front temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. The warm front will lift north through the night, pulling moisture and a little more instability northward with it. Thunderstorms are expected to increase after Midnight and continue into Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expected but some of the storms could have small hail as they remain elevated above the cooler and stable air near the surface. Heavy rainfall will be possible with totals adding up to half an inch, to just a little over an inch by Thursday afternoon.

Showers and storms will continue through mid-morning Thursday until the warm front lifts north into Wisconsin. Temperatures initially Thursday will remain in the 50s and 60s through Noon, warming into the 70s by the afternoon and evening. Much of the afternoon and evening will be dry ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night.

Thunderstorms will redevelop along the cold front from Wisconsin down through Iowa Thursday evening, shifting east with the front overnight. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in eastern Iowa late in the evening, between 6pm and 11pm, and could possibly impact parts of NW IL from Stephenson, Jo Daviess and Carroll counties. Wind and hail would most likely be the biggest concerns. The rain will last through Friday morning with temperatures quickly falling during the afternoon.