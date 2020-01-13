Light Snow and Freezing Drizzle Likely Overnight Sunday, into Monday Morning

Low pressure approaching from the west Sunday evening will produce light snow across much of Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Already a few flurries and light snow showers have come down across the Stateline, despite most of the radar locally looking dry. The increase in moisture will allow the snow to accumulate most likely around an inch across northern and northwest Illinois, but a few places may receive close to two inches by Monday morning.

Even though moisture is increasing, it might not be enough to keep all the precipitation as snow. Models are forecasting a layer in the middle part of the atmosphere to still remain somewhat dry as warmer southerly winds work to warm temperatures above the surface, reducing the process to produce all snow, potentially leading to freezing drizzle. Freezing drizzle can be extremely dangerous because it is hard to see it actually freezing to surfaces and often times doesn’t show up on radar very well.

If freezing drizzle does develop Sunday night it may produce a thin glaze of ice, leading to slick roads Monday morning. Most roads have been treated from the storm system over the weekend, but bridges and overpasses could become very slick by sunrise. It may be a good idea to give yourself a little extra time Monday morning. Most of the precipitation will be done shortly after sunrise with skies staying mostly cloudy for the rest of Monday.