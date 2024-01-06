With temperatures below freezing level across most of the Stateline and light snow continuing to fall, there are slippery stretches and partially snow-covered roads. Allow a little bit of extra time for traveling Saturday morning. Snow is continuing to fall along I-39 and eastward as of 6:00am. There is plenty of patchy dense fog and this will continue through both Saturday and Saturday night. Across the Stateline, everyone is down to under three miles of visibility early Saturday.

Although first and foremost, our attention is on this weekend’s system, we are still tracking a much more impactful system early next week. We hold onto a very active pattern over the next several days. Right now, the timing is still looking to be between late Monday night and early Wednesday morning. There will be much colder temperatures as we head into the end of next week/weekend and winds are going to be strong. Heavy wet snow is looking more and more likely across the Stateline or at least near the Stateline as we will be on the cold sector. There is still room for the storm track to chance and the other big uncertainty remains how much snow we see.

There are already states to our southwest that have been placed under a Winter Storm Watch. That includes western Iowa, eastern Nebraska, portions of Kansas and both panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas.