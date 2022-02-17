The chance for flurries and light snow returns to the forecast Friday evening with the arrival of a strong and gusty cold front. Southwest winds will be quick to increase Friday afternoon ahead of a rapidly developing area of low pressure to the north.

A warm front will pass through the Stateline late Friday afternoon bringing temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s, likely reaching the low 30s late in the day. As the warm front moves closer, southwest winds will also increase and could gust as high as 35 mph during that time. Even though temperatures will be warming, the wind will likely make it feel a little cooler during the afternoon.

A cold front will come racing in from the northwest around 7pm Friday, shifting winds around to the northwest as it does. As the colder air settles in behind the front wind gusts will increase, and could come close to 40 mph for a time late Friday evening.

Along with the increase in wind, flurries and light snow will be likely for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin between 7pm and 10pm. Even though moisture won’t be incredibly high ahead of the cold front, there may be enough moisture to allow for a quick dusting to accumulate before moving out after 10pm. High pressure then moves in Saturday and while we’ll see plenty of sunshine, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 20s.