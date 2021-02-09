Light snow chances continue as unsettled weather pattern remains locked in place

There was plenty of sunshine to found Tuesday afternoon, but unfortunately it didn’t do much to warm our temperatures. After overnight lows dropped into the double digits below zero, highs were hard-pressed to warm much above 10 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The official high temperature for Rockford was only 10 degrees – 22 degrees below normal!

High pressure centered over the Midwest Tuesday evening will allow temperatures to once again fall below zero, but incoming cloud cover will keep temperatures from tumbling too far. In fact, we may have a steady, or even rising, temperature through daybreak Wednesday. There won’t be much warmth in place Wednesday afternoon as forecast highs are only expected to warm into the low teens. The cold and dry air mass in place isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. In fact, it could get even colder for the upcoming weekend.

The sunshine from Tuesday doesn’t last as the high pressure system is pushed back north Wednesday. Clouds are expected to increase through the morning, sticking around through much of the week. A very strong jet stream overhead will keep a parade of weak storm systems moving across the middle of the country, with northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin right in its path. The first of these storm systems came through Monday afternoon, bringing anywhere from a trace of snow, all the way up to several inches of snow along the I-88 corridor. The next storm system is expected to move through Wednesday, followed by another Thursday and then again Friday into Saturday. Each one will bring with it a chance for light snow with minor accumulations.

The bulk of Wednesday’s system will pass to our south during the afternoon, but a dusting up to an inch of snow could fall south of Rockford. The next storm system for Thursday may have a little more energy during the evening and could bring an inch or two by Thursday night. The third one heading into the weekend could be a little stronger, also bringing a few inches of snowfall by Saturday night. The third system will be followed by a push of another Arctic air mass, bringing temperatures back down into the single digits and overnight lows back into the double digits below zero, especially Sunday night.