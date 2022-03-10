Recent Chill:

Wednesday marked the fourth time in the first nine days of March where our high temperatures failed to climb out of the 30s. This makes last week’s 50-degree stretch and even the unseasonably warm Saturday we had this past weekend feel like a very distant memory.

Now, there’s good news and not so good news when it comes to the forecast moving forward. The good news resides with the big-time warmup that settles in as we head into next week. However, the “not so good” news is that this cold spell is set to stick around for a few more days.

Late-Day Snow Chances:

Thanks to the weak frontal boundary that came through Wednesday morning, temperatures early before sunrise are sitting in the teens. And instead of walking out to clearing skies, the Stateline is waking up to quite a bit of cloud cover.

This is all in response to the storm system that is currently bringing moderate to heavy snow to many across the central plains. Over the past couple of days, forecast models have been hinting at the possibility for this exact storm system to bring some snowfall to the Stateline. But, as we’ve seen plenty of times throughout the winter, this storm system will be tracking far enough to the south to where the Stateline will avoid any possibility for significant accumulations.

Friday’s Cold Front:

If any accumulations do occur locally, they will be minor (dusting-1″) and more than likely will be in areas along or south of I-88. Snow chances last into the early overnight hours, with skies remaining mostly cloudy into Friday morning. A secondary and stronger frontal boundary is expected to arrive by mid to late afternoon. Behind this cold front, a much colder air mass that settles in as we enter the first half of the weekend.

This will help drop our high temperatures from the low 30s Friday to the upper 20s by Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, Saturday is when we see the coldest air sitting overhead. By Sunday morning, this cold arctic air-mass will retreat to the east, allowing temperatures to climb back well above average into next week. Highs beginning Sunday will peak in the low 50s, with the potential for 60-degree weather by next Wednesday. If you’re not a fan of the chill, just wait a few days!