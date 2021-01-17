Light snow continues Sunday evening

Low pressure continues to depart to the southeast Sunday evening, taking the majority of accumulating snow showers with it. There will still be, however, a few flurries that fly through the skies during the overnight as we continue to squeeze out what little moisture is left in the atmosphere. Mixed in with the snow flurries could also be light freezing drizzle from time to time, lasting into Monday morning. The overall chance for this remains low, but atmospheric soundings from Sunday evening indicate that there may be just enough dry air present to allow for some drizzle to develop.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day Monday as another disturbance moves in from the northwest. While the bulk of this next system will pass us to our southwest, there may be a few flurries that develop during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures warmed into the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday following a rather ‘warm’ stretch from just last Friday and Saturday. Some of the snow that was on the ground, along with some of the light snow showers we had Saturday and Sunday, was able to melt as a result of the warming temperatures. This combined with the light snow flurries from Sunday evening may cause a few icy spots on some of the area road through early Monday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible as surface temperatures tend to cool a little more than the surrounding roadways. This is because the air is able to freely flow under those bridges and overpasses, cooling the surrounding surfaces. The ground that roads are on provide a little more insulation which doesn’t allow the surface to cool as fast.

Temperatures on Monday will warm into the low 30s but then drop into the mid 20s Tuesday following a push of colder air Monday night. We will also likely see the sun for the first half of the day on Tuesday before clouds move back in with another chance for light snow during the afternoon and evening.