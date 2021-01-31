Light snow continues to fall for most of the Stateline Sunday afternoon

The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for northern Illinois has been replaced with a Winter Weather Advisory, lasting through 6pm Sunday. The majority of the accumulating snow has ended, however light, wind-whipped snow showers continue to come down this afternoon and will likely last through evening. Little additional accumulations are expected with most locations set to receive another inch of snow through Sunday night.
Winds are still rather gusty from the North, at times gusting to 25 mph. This has caused quite a bit of blowing and drifting snow on east/west roads, some where drifts cover the entire roadway, as well as some blowing snow on north/south roads. Slick conditions will remain through the night and into Monday morning as winds are expected to remain from the North at around 10-15 mph.