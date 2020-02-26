Light Snow Continues Tuesday Evening

If you are a snow-lover, this winter has been a tough one for you. Observations at the Rockford International Airport show that we've recorded 19.8" of snow since December 1st. That's well below the average up to February 25th, and well below our snowfall total at this point last year. The good news is, for those that are tired of snow, it looks like the southward trend in the storm's track will likely keep the worst of the wintry weather to the south. yesterday featured a significant shift in this upcoming storms track which also shifted the heaviest snowfall totals to the south of the Stateline.

For that reason, the National Weather Service yesterday cancelled the Winter Storm Watch that was in place for all of our counties in the viewing area. As of Tuesday morning, all the winter alerts are in place for areas south and east of the Stateline. One being a winter weather advisory that is in effect for places like Chicago, Peoria, Joliet, and Champaign-Urbana. We also have a Winter Storm Watch then extends through northern Indiana into southeast Michigan.