Light Snow Continues Tuesday Evening

Light and steady snow showers continue to fall mainly southeast of Rockford Tuesday evening lowering visibility down between 3-5 miles from Rochelle to DeKalb. Most of the snow through the evening will remain southeast of Rockford with minor accumulations of up to an inch by Wednesday morning.
Bands of moderate snow will be possible over parts of Lee, Ogle and DeKalb counties which may drop visibility as low as a mile throughout the night. The snow will last through sunrise Wednesday before tapering off as it shifts east and southeast through the morning. A few slick spots on the roads, especially to the southeast of Rockford, will be possible for the early morning commute. Further north flurries and light snow will also be likely with minimal accumulations expected.