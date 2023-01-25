The Winter Weather Advisory that had been issued for most Wednesday morning was canceled in the early afternoon as the majority of the accumulating snow had ended. We will continue to see light snow for the remainder of Wednesday evening, leading into Thursday, as an unsettled weather pattern remains over the Great Lakes. Snowfall totals from across the area ranged between one to three inches, with slightly higher amounts in our southern counties of Lee and DeKalb.

Temperatures during the afternoon warmed into the low 30s, above freezing, so any additional snow that comes down during the early evening should melt on contact – at least on the well-traveled roads. But overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper 20s which could lead to any residual moisture and slush left on the roads, parking lots and sidewalks to refreeze. This may result in icy conditions Thursday morning.

Scattered snow showers will continue throughout the afternoon Thursday with an additional half an inch, to an inch, falling during that time. Temperatures Thursday will warm into the low 30s. Clearing may briefly take place Thursday evening leading to temperatures dipping into the teens in some locations. Clouds will be quick to build back in by early Friday morning as a fast-moving low-pressure system moves across the Upper Midwest. This will result in a warm front lifting close to northwest Illinois Friday morning.

A quick increase in moisture and lift will help form a band of snow during the pre-dawn hours Friday, lasting through most of Friday morning. Southwest winds will also be increasing during that time, gusting to around 30 mph. This will more than likely cause issues for the morning commute, with slick roads and reduced visibility. Temperatures on Friday will briefly warm into the low 30s with lows falling into the teens Friday night.