Light Snow Early Monday, Another Frigid Night Ahead

Light Snow/Slick Spots Early:

For those that plan to travel during the morning commute, it’ll be important to keep your eyes peeled for slick spots. A weak disturbance sliding to our west early this morning has streamed in enough moisture for a few flurries and snow showers. While we’re only looking at very minor accumulations, road temperatures will be cold enough for this morning’s activity to create a few headaches on the roads.

Skies Clear, Remaining Cold:

Our snow chances overall look to taper off before mid-morning, with skies gradually clearing to a mostly sunny sky. Despite all the sunshine we’ll see this afternoon, highs will be limited to the low teens thanks to a bitterly cold northwesterly wind.

This will more than likely keep wind chills below zero throughout the afternoon. So, it’s safe to say that you’ll want to be dressed properly, ESPECIALLY if you have to outside for a prolonged period of time.

Another Frigid Night Ahead:

As an area of arctic high pressure settles in early tonight, the environment will be prime for overnight lows to fall below zero. Wind chills will be fluctuating throughout the night, especially since we see a shift in winds into Tuesday morning. Most of the night however should be spent in between the -5° to -15° range.

This won’t be cold enough for the issuance of a wind chill advisory. However, those layers will come in handy big-time for kids heading to school Tuesday morning, or if you are heading to work.

The good news is that warmer times are expected to follow as the jet stream will retreats back into Canada by midweek. This will help full warmer air into the Stateline, allowing highs to climb into the upper 20s by Tuesday, low to mid 30s for the rest of the work week.