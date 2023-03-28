Light Snow Returns:

March has been quite the snowy month. In fact, the 14.1″ of snow that the Rockford Airport has accumulated accounts for 44% of this snow season’s snowfall. While today’s weather will be rather similar to Mondays, the first of two frontal boundaries is scheduled to sweep in from the northwest Wednesday morning, bringing the chance for a few snow showers.

Tuesday begins with a bit of a chill, with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. In a similar fashion to Monday, temperatures will get a nice boost as we roll into the afternoon thanks to mixed sunshine, landing in the upper 40s, close to 50-degrees.

A few clouds will be floating over our heads this evening, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky after midnight as a cold front sinks down from the Upper Great Plains. Shortly after the increase in cloud cover, forecast models bring in a quick shot of light snow.

Accumulations for most will range from a trace to a slushy inch, resulting in minimal impacts to Tuesday’s morning commute. However, visibility may shoot down towards a mile or two under the strongest snow showers. Snow should come to a close by mid to late morning, with sunshine by the afternoon. Despite sunshine’s return, the chilly northwesterly breeze that lingers behind Wednesday’s frontal passage will keep temperatures from getting out of the 30s. From there, all focus will then turn to the powerful system that aims to bring not only Rockford’s first 60-degree day of 2023, but also the potential for a few strong to severe storms.