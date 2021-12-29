Light snow Wednesday evening

Light snow showers are expected to fall Wednesday evening but snow totals will remain relatively light. Radar over the last couple of hours has shown snow moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but not much – if any – of that snow is actually reaching the surface.

That’s because high pressure came in very early this morning, knocking dew point temperatures down into the teens. That dry air has been in place for much of the afternoon and continues into the evening. This means that whatever snow may be falling from the clouds is evaporating before reaching the ground. That evaporation process, however, will help to saturate the atmosphere and we will eventually see the snow reach the ground.

Snowfall totals will remain light and under an inch for most, but it is possible that a narrow band of heavier snow could develop which could push snow totals up near one inch in some spots. The light snow will continue through Midnight, or a little after, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will remain right around 20 degrees, rising into the low to mid 30s for Thursday. What snow does fall could cause some slick spots on the roads late this evening and early Thursday, especially with the colder temperatures.