Yesterday was a small victory in my opinion for those in the sunshine department.

For much of the afternoon, we had a decent amount of cloud cover but with sunshine mixing in. As our next storm system approaches, cloud cover will fill back in as our Friday progresses. Temperatures will end up similar to Thursday, in the mid 30s.

Further to the south, a very pronounced low pressure system is spinning over the Texas Panhandle. Over the next 24 hours, this system will move east towards the Gulf states before eventually sliding into the mid-Atlantic and the East Coast this weekend.

A separate upper-level disturbance will slide across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes, bringing scattered flurries and light snow showers late Friday night into the early stages of Sunday. Impacts locally will be minor as accumulations will wind up at an inch or less.

Expect temperatures to warm slightly over the weekend, ending up in the upper 30s by Sunday afternoon. Ridging aloft will keep our weather pattern dry for most of Monday.

Precipitation with next week’s impactful storm system isn’t expected to arrive until late Monday night. Now, we still are in that time period where specific details are working themselves out.

That includes the storms overall track and where the most snowfall will occur. I will say, models came in slightly south with the position of the upper-level wave and surface low.

But wiggles in the track are to be expected into the weekend. Again, stay up to date and monitor the forecast as the day of the event approaches.