Light snow likely Friday afternoon and evening as major snow storm moves across the Plains and Midwest

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued from the Dakotas, southeast through Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and west-central Illinois as a major winter storm begins to take shape over the northern Rockies Thursday evening.

Low pressure developing over the western Plains Thursday night will strengthen as it dives into Oklahoma and Texas by Friday afternoon. Extending from that low will be a surface trough, or elongated area of low pressure. Snow showers have already started to develop over North and South Dakota and will continue to grow in coverage and intensity through Friday morning.

The majority of the accumulating snow will occur from the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa through Friday evening, but the far eastern edge of the snow will impact parts of the Stateline with some snow accumulation likely by Saturday morning. Dry air initially Friday morning will keep things relatively dry, but cloudy. High pressure moving down from Canada will slide into the northern Great Lakes as the pressure gradient increases between the incoming high to the north and low to the west. This will cause our northeast winds to increase, gusting to around 25 mph throughout the day. Temperatures won’t make it back into the 40s like they have the last three days. In fact, we’ll be stuck around 30 degrees with a wind chill reading in the teens for much of the afternoon.

As more moisture arrives into the Stateline by Friday afternoon it is likely we’ll begin to see flurries and light snow showers between 1pm and 4pm. The snow should remain mostly light as higher snowfall rates will occur near and west of the Mississippi River. A light snow will continue to fall through much of the afternoon and evening before ending north to south Saturday morning.

A dusting to around one inch of snow is possible along I-39, including the Rockford region, with between 1-2 inches a little further west – for areas like Freeport, Leaf River, Forreston and Cedarville. Higher snow totals will be found even further west and could impact a portion of Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties. In those areas snow totals of around 2-3 inches will be possible. While it won’t be a lot of snow, it could be just enough to cause some minor issues on the roads through Friday evening.