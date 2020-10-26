Light snow likely late Sunday night/early Monday morning

Skies were cloudy for much of Sunday afternoon with temperatures only warming in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies have been dry for southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, but light snow has been falling to the north of Madison. As colder air continues to move south Sunday night, temperatures will continue to fall near and below freezing by Monday morning.

Light and scattered showers are possible through Midnight with the rain then mixing with, or completely changing over to, snow by Monday morning. Any snow that does come down will be light and most likely scattered. There is quite a bit of dry air over much of the area thanks to breezy northeast winds. The dry air will remain in place through Monday morning limiting the amount of precipitation we see during that time.

A light dusting, up to a few tenths of an inch, of snow is possible but will remain mostly on grassy surfaces. Road temperatures are still above freezing so limited impact, if any, should be experienced for the morning commute. Skies will stay cloudy through Monday afternoon. Highs will once again make it into the upper 30s and low 40s.