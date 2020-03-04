Light Snow Moves in Early Wednesday Morning

Light snow, with a mix of light rain and sleet, moved through early Tuesday morning but skies were quick to turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. West wind gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday afternoon will begin to subside through the evening, with skies remaining partly cloudy through the first half of the night. Another quick moving clipper system will dive southeast from the Plains, moving into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin after Midnight. Warm air ahead of the low will allow light snow to develop between 2am-5am, moving out mid-morning Wednesday.

This will be a quick moving system, but could have an impact on the early morning commute. Accumulations will remain minor and mostly confined to grassy surfaces, but some slush will be possible on the roads. Skies will again turn partly cloudy during the afternoon as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will be a little cooler than Tuesday, but still in the low 40s.