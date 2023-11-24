Clouds will thicken Friday night and Saturday ahead of light snow that’ll move in Saturday night and Sunday morning, possibly causing some minor travel impacts during that time.

Low pressure over the west coast will continue to move towards the Great Lakes this weekend. Moisture will increase ahead of the low, first in the form of cloud cover, followed then by a period of light snow Saturday night.

For most the snow should be light, but with subfreezing temperatures expected any snow that does fall will stick to surfaces – including roads. This may cause some minor travel concerns Sunday morning. Snow totals will range from around an inch, up to an inch and a half.

By Sunday afternoon the snow should begin to taper off but a cold front moving in from the west will bring back the chance for a few light snow showers Sunday evening. Northwest winds will increase behind the front, gusting to around 30 mph Monday morning. This is expected to push wind chills back down into the single digits through mid-morning Monday.