Light Snow Moves in Wednesday Night

Most of the snow Wednesday afternoon has remained downstate over central Illinois, now lifting into Indiana and Michigan. A few flurries flew closer to home this afternoon but skies have remained mostly cloudy throughout much of the day. The chance for snow does increase, however, Wednesday evening as another band of snow moves in from the south. Light snow showers are falling over parts of Lee and DeKalb counties, but might not quite be reaching the ground as there is still some dry air in place. Eventually the dry air will erode away leading to light snow during the overnight and into Thursday morning. This looks to take place between 9pm and 11pm and carry over into the morning commute.

The highest snow accumulations will remain centered to the southeast of Rockford lining up from near Sterling to DeKalb, where 1-2 inches could fall. Closer to Rockford about half an inch to an inch of snow is expected. There will likely be a sharp cut-off to the northwest where little to no snow is expected. The snow will continue into Thursday morning and this may cause some slick spots during the morning commute. As low pressure pulls further away from Illinois the snow showers should begin to taper off, but a few lake effect snow showers will be possible to the east.