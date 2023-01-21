It was another cloudy day across the Stateline with even a few light snow showers early in the day. Temperatures struggled to get above 30° for the afternoon high in many spots. Tonight, we are only dropping to the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies and some light snow. Some patchy fog is also possible.

Futurecast shows the snow showers beginning for many late this evening, and scattered to steady snow showers stick around through the night.

We might see a few lingering snow showers tomorrow morning, but most of the snow will be done by then. We still need to watch for slick spots, with temperatures only hovering a couple degrees above freezing, the snow is more likely to stick.

Total snow accumulations do not look to be much, I’m thinking a trace amount up to around an inch and a half for most. However, that is still enough to cause some slick spots on untreated roadways.

Snow moves out when we get into the afternoon tomorrow, but our temperatures only get back to the low 30s again, very similar to today. This is still a bit warmer than normal for this time of year.

Our next system is one to watch coming in for the middle of the week. Right now, this is trending a bit more to the south, keeping us out of the heaviest snow, but that doesn’t mean impacts from this system will be zero. This is still a system to watch for the middle of the week.

Our 7-Day forecast shows the mild temperatures sticking around a bit longer, with snow chances early tomorrow. We are dry but still cloudy monday and tuesday before snow chances return to the area with that next weather system for the middle of the week. This one does bring some cooler air to the area toward next weekend.