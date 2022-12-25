A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties until Noon Monday as light snow will move across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The light snow is beginning to move in from the west, crossing over the Mississippi River, and will continue to move east through the night. The light snow will come to an end mid to late morning Monday.

Snow accumulations will be light, however, with the extreme cold we’ve felt the last several days – and temperatures currently in the low to mid-teens Sunday night – any snow that does come down will stick right away to surfaces. Totals will range from half an inch, up to one to two inches. This will cause slick and icy conditions for Monday morning, and likely throughout the afternoon as high temperatures are only expected to remain in the upper teens. So, take it a little slow Monday morning and plan for a little extra travel time.

Temperatures Monday night will drop to the low single digits, right around zero degrees, as high pressure sinks south. Winds will then turn to the southwest Tuesday as temperatures begin their climb through the week.