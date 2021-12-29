Light snow possible tonight ahead of New Year’s weather system

We had around 2 inches of snow fall here in Rockford yesterday, and it looks like more is on the way!

This afternoon, we will see highs in the mid 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow will begin to move in around 6PM tonight. This is a fast moving, less organized system than yesterday, so the snow that does fall will be lighter and not as much. We are anticipating around an inch or less across the center of our viewing area.

Overnight tonight, we will hang onto that chance for flurries through about 2AM. Colder temperatures are expected with lows in the upper teens.

Then, we turn our eyes toward the weekend. There are still quite a few details to hammer out for this forecast, but here’s what we know: A system will move in Friday night into Sunday morning that could bring us a chance for snow or mix across the Stateline.

This is just ONE particular run of ONE particular model, so it is unlikely this system plays out exactly as depicted above. But, depending on the track of this low will really determine what kind of weather we end up seeing. If the low takes a more Southerly track, we will likely miss most of the snowfall as the focus for snow would lie to our South. If this system takes a Northerly trend and passes just South of us, we will likely see more of a mix or rain from the system. But, if the track hits the sweet spot around Central Illinois, that is where we will see the highest chance for a decent snowfall.

So to recap: Light snow showers tonight bringing about an inch to most of us. Then Saturday, a system with a lot of uncertainties still moves in. Then, we will see much colder temperatures take over to start the next week. For more details and a full forecast, see below for the clip from our morning shows.