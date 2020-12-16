Light snow remains south of the immediate area Tuesday night and Wednesday

Skies will remain cloudy Tuesday night for most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as a major low pressure system slides through the southern states. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Tuesday evening.

For states further east, preparations have been taking place for what will likely be a major Nor’easter Wednesday and Wednesday night. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of the West Virgina and Virgina, Pennsylvania and New York, while Winter Weather Advisories extend as far south as northern Georgia.

Low pressure east of Texas Tuesday night will lift east and northeast through Wednesday, keeping clouds around for most of the Midwest and Great Lakes. Very dry air remains in place locally which will likely keep any precipitation out of the Stateline through the night. While the main low remains well to the south, a weaker area of low pressure moving into southern Illinois and Indiana could provide parts of central and northeast Illinois with a few light snow showers by daybreak Wednesday. As east winds increase during the afternoon lake effect snow showers will be possible, with a few flurries possibly reaching as far west and north-central Illinois early Wednesday afternoon. No accumulations are expected locally.