The chance for snow returns to northern Illinois late Thursday evening as another low pressure system moves into the Midwest and Great Lakes with light, accumulating snow possible by Friday morning.

A cold front passing through the Stateline Tuesday night will settle to the south of the area Wednesday morning. The clear sky for most of the day Tuesday will begin to fill with a little more cloud cover overnight as the cold front nears. Moisture remains very limited so outside of a flurry or two, skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy. As the cold front moves further away from northern Illinois Wednesday we should begin to see a little more sunshine during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday reach the mid and upper 30s, similar to high temperatures Tuesday.

Light snow is forecast to develop over the central Plains late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, lifting northeast into central and northern Illinois Thursday afternoon. It may not be a lot of snow locally, but with temperatures in the upper 20s Thursday afternoon and then teens Thursday night, any snow that does fall would more than likely stick to the roads during that time. This could make roads a little slick for the late Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. A second cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon with possibly another round of light snow moving in along the cold front. A colder air mass will settle in behind the front Friday night and Saturday, with highs on Saturday only reaching the mid and upper 20s. Northwest winds will increase as well, bringing wind chills down well below zero by Saturday morning.