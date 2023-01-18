A wind driven rain will continue Wednesday evening before turning to drizzle and fog overnight, Thursday morning. Drizzle and fog will continue throughout the morning, with some of the fog becoming dense before sunrise. Light showers will mix back in with a few snow showers during the afternoon, after Noon, with scattered snow flurries Thursday evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy Thursday night and Friday, but some clearing may occur Friday evening with temperatures falling into the low 20s.

A quick moving low-pressure system will move across the Midwest, into the Stateline late Saturday night and Sunday. As it does light snow will develop, moving across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Increasing moisture ahead of the low will lead to some accumulating snowfall during that time.

This won’t be a big snow event, but a couple inches are possible. This would likely cause some slick conditions through Sunday morning with temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s.