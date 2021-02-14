The chance for accumulating snow returns to the Stateline Monday evening and overnight as a strong low pressure system moves up from the Gulf, into the Southeast and then East Coast by Tuesday morning. The development of this low is in response to the extreme cold air that has pushed all the way down near the Texas/Mexico border, with temperatures sitting in the single digits for much of north and central Texas, and a rather strong upper level low currently moving into the southern Plains.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from south Texas, stretching all the way up into the Northeast! Snow and ice will continue to fall in the South Sunday night and Monday morning before shifting into the Southeast, Tennessee and Ohio Valleys Monday afternoon. Even though the main low will be well south of the Stateline, its strength and pull of moisture will allow snow to fall well to the north into the Great Lakes Monday afternoon and evening.

A shift in the storm’s track slightly further north, along with its strengthening, will allow significant snow accumulations to occur over parts of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, with some of the accumulations enhanced by lake effect. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued just to the south and east of the immediate Stateline.

While no winter weather headlines (outside of the wind chill warning/advisory) have been issued for the Stateline, the chance for accumulating snow does return beginning Monday evening and overnight. For our southern and southeastern counties of Lee, Ogle and DeKalb a few inches of snow could fall by Tuesday morning. Further north snow totals of 1-3 inches are possible, including areas like Freeport, Rockford and Belvidere.

Temperatures will be in the low single digits during this time so the snow will have quite a bit of fluff to it. This will allow the snow to easily accumulate once it does begin to fall Monday evening. A few flurries, or very light snow showers, will be possible throughout the day Monday but shouldn’t cause too much of a concern for travel. Travel may become a little slick for some late Monday evening, especially southeast of Rockford, once the snow begins.