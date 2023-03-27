Snow continued to melt away Monday afternoon as temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 40s. Mostly clear skies will prevail through Monday evening, but cloud cover will slowly increase through the night. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid 20s.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy, but we should see a little more sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will warm back into the upper 40s, to right around 50 degrees. A second cold front will begin to sink south Tuesday night, crossing the Stateline Wednesday morning. This will result in the development of light snow during the morning.

Any accumulations are expected to remain minor, but an increasing northwest wind could cause some issues with visibility, especially during the morning commute. Northwest winds will gust around 20-25 mph holding temperatures in the upper 30s during the afternoon.