There were places in northeastern Rock County and northwestern Walworth County that received between 2-3” of snowfall today. Much of the Stateline saw between 1-2” and this is our first one plus inch snow of the 2022-2023 winter season meaning it has fallen about 3 weeks ahead of schedule. Western Jo Daviess County received less than an inch of snowfall. Most of the snow that fell was on grassy and elevated surfaces, but roadways remain wet. Some of the snow that has fallen has melted due to the drizzle/mist that took place as temperatures warmed opposed to snow. The Winter Weather Advisory was canceled early for much of the area.

The light snow showers that will persist through the remainder of the afternoon and evening will continue to reduce visibility. Rockford is currently down to two miles of visibility at 2:00pm. Galena is under two miles. Much of the area is either at five miles which cuts visibility in half, or under that threshold.

Tuesday afternoon highs made it into the lower to mid 30s across the Stateline. Wind chills were in place Tuesday afternoon, so the air temperature felt a few degrees cooler with the chill factored in.

Tuesday night light snow showers continue with temperatures calling into the upper 20s briefly early Wednesday morning. Overnight winds will remain light out of the northwest around 5 mph. Wednesday, a chance of snow remains in the forecast. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s once again tomorrow. Winds will pick up slightly Wednesday afternoon with gusts back near 15-20 mph.

As temperatures fall overnight below freezing level there could be slick spots on the roads and especially bridges so travel safely and still allow for extra time in the morning. The next few days a chance of flurries remains in the forecast with the low-pressure system and cold front.

Scattered snow showers will continue through Tuesday evening and then snow will become more isolated Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday will only make it into the upper 20s, that is well below average. However, that’s not as bad as what is in the forecast for Friday when daytime highs will barely reach the lower 20s. Temperatures will steadily rise into next week back to the mid to upper 30s.