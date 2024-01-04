The focus as of late has been on the storm system expected to impact the Midwest early next week, but we can’t forget about some light snow heading into the weekend. While it doesn’t look to be a big impact for us locally, some minor accumulations are possible Saturday and Sunday morning.

Low pressure located over New Mexico will move east towards the Gulf states Friday before moving into the mid-Atlantic and then up the East Coast this weekend. Rain, storms, wind, and snow will occur with the majority of the precipitation occurring south of the Stateline.

However, a smaller piece of energy in the atmosphere will move through the Midwest and Great Lakes bringing flurries and light snow showers to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. This looks to occur as early as Friday night, coming to an end Sunday morning following the passage of a cold front.

Impacts are expected to be minor through the weekend, but a few slick spots and reduced visibility are possible as the snow falls. A couple inches of snow are possible closer to Chicago and east-central Illinois, while a few tenths of an inch may fall locally. Temperatures through the weekend will warm into the middle and upper 30s.