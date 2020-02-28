Light Snow Showers Friday Morning

It's been quite a common theme during the month of February where we get those short-lived cold stints, followed by much warmer days. That is the case as we enter the second half of the work week. Colder air wrapping around the departing winter storm that now has it's eyes set for New England will drop our high temperatures about 10°-15° below average right before we get another taste of spring.

If you think about it, half of the lower 48 this morning is still being influenced by the strong low that is hovering over New England. Many out east are waking up to moderate to heavy snow, while we are waking up to yet another cold start. Winds out of the northwest and west overnight continued to advect or filter in a cold Canadian air mass into the region. Temps to start are falling into the 20s, wind chills are registering even lower in the single digits. Don't forget to layer up before heading off to school or work. In fact, wind chills will struggle to make it out of the teens this afternoon, despite highs climbing into the 30s. So, it's important that you stay bundled up if you have to be out for a prolonged period of time.