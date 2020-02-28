Light Snow Showers Friday Morning

Light snow continues to move southeast Friday morning as an area of low pressure moves across Iowa. While the snow will be light, a dusting to a couple tenths of an inch will be possible.
Temperatures are currently in the teens and low 20s across much of the area allowing the snow to easily stick to the roads. IDOT is reporting some roads across much of northern Illinois, specifically over Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Lee counties becoming slick. Take it slow on the drive this morning. The light snow will continue through late morning, tapering off to flurries over the next couple of hours. Drier air moving in will allow skies to turn partly cloudy for this afternoon.