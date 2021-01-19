Light snow Tuesday evening – Strong winds to follow

UPDATE: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties until 9pm Tuesday for the combination of strong winds, blowing snow and slick roads. Northwest winds have really increased behind an area of low pressure over much of eastern Iowa, sustained between 20-30 mph, but at times gusting to 45 mph. These strong winds will continue into the evening.

Snow accumulations Tuesday evening will remain light with most locations receiving under an inch of snowfall. The impact, however, may be a little higher as pockets of moderate to heavy snow pass through the area. The greatest impact of those heavier snow bands will be reduced visibility and quick accumulations on some road ways.

The snow will be coming to and end between 8pm and 10pm this evening with skies expected to quickly clear behind the departing low pressure system. Strong northwest winds have developed further to the northwest over Iowa, with winds already gusting to 40 mph near Galena. These strong wind gusts are associated with rapid pressure rises behind the low, now moving into northern Illinois. There will be a few hour period into Tuesday evening where peak wind gusts could reach 40-45 mph.

While most of the snow will be wrapping up, some of the stronger wind gusts could coincide with a few flurries late this evening. This could lead to a sudden drop in visibility, falling to under half a mile. Drifting and blowing snow will also be possible through the evening with the strong winds, impacting open and rural areas, as well as on north/south roads.