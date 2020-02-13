Light to Moderate Snow Continues Wednesday Evening

As that famous meteorological saying goes "red sky in the morning, sailors take warning". The gorgeous and color-filled sunrise we encountered this morning is a sign for things to come. This dry start will lead to snow chances later on today, likely slowing down travel for some. It will take a little bit for roads to become slick due to slightly warmer temperatures today. As road conditions deteriorate overnight, Thursday morning's commute will definitely feature hazardous conditions.

Let's break down the forecast. Most of our day today is going to feature dry conditions. Why? The column of air above us in the atmosphere still has a good amount of dry air leftover by the same high pressure system that brought wall to wall sunshine the past two days. As moisture streams in, the leftover dry air will slowly erode away, allowing for saturation. Once the column of air is fully saturated from top to bottom, that's when we will see our first flakes. That won't be until after 6 PM this evening, specifically for the Rockford area. Otherwise, the warmest day of the work week is ahead, and that's saying something. Most of us will manage to make it into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. Temperatures well above freezing could make for a rain and snow mix before we see it switchover to all snow.