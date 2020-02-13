Light to Moderate Snow Continues Wednesday Evening

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for DeKalb County through Noon Thursday as light to moderate snow continues to blanket much of the Stateline. The snow was quick to move in Wednesday afternoon reducing visibility down to a mile, or less, in some spots. Temperatures are still in the low 30s so the snow isn’t sticking too much to road surfaces, but as temperatures fall through the evening and overnight the snow will begin to stick, especially on untreated and secondary roads.
The snow may lighten up for some through the late evening before picking back up early Thursday with the arrival of a cold front. Reduced visibility, slick roads and blowing and drifting snow will all be possible through the morning. Snow totals, for most, will range from 2-3 inches, with a few spots to the southeast receiving closer to 4 inches and areas further to the northwest around one inch.