Quick moving snow showers will move in over the next few hours. Due to gusty winds, there will be periods of blowing/drifting snow & low visibility. Additional accumulation of 0.5-1.0″ is expected. There are still partially covered roads this morning from yesterday’s snow so be sure to continue to travel safe. Wind gusts are going to be between 25-35 mph Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are very cold Friday morning and there is a major chill to the air making it feel even chillier. In Rockford at 4am the temperatures is 9 degrees with a wind chill down to -4. Temperatures are in the single digits and lower teens across the majority of the area. Several areas have subzero wind chills. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens.

Tomorrow could likely bring us the best chance of snow that we have seen so far this winter season. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counties in northern Illinois from 6am to 9pm Saturday. We will see accumulation across the area, but heavier totals will be west of the Stateline where there is a Winter Storm Warning for areas northwest of Des Moines. For areas just northwest of the Stateline and possibly getting into Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Green Counties 3-6″ of snow is possible. The majority of the area will likely stay between 2-5″. For far south areas such as Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb Counties 1-3″ are likely.

Snow begins Saturday morning, for Rockford by the late morning hours. Snow should be fairly widespread around noon lasting through early evening. Isolated to scattered snow continues late Saturday. Slick spots and road impacts are likely, especially with the drifting and blowing snow.

Winter is going to make a return both with a chance of snow the next few days and especially with our temperatures. We’re down to the lower 20s Saturday afternoon, by Sunday the teens return. The start of next week will be even colder. Our daytime highs look to only be in the lower to mid-teens, at least to start the week off.