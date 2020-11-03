Limited cloud cover expected this week as temperatures continue to warm

Even though it was a rather windy day Monday, temperatures were quite comfortable with highs warming into the low 50s. Still a bit below average, but the ‘coolest’ day we’ll likely feel through the weekend. Outside of a few high level cirrus clouds during the afternoon, skies remained mostly sunny, and that sunshine is expected to continue through the remainder of the week.

Blocking high pressure along the Gulf Monday will gradually shift into the Southeast mid-week. This blocking high will not only limit the amount of moisture moving into the Stateline this week, but also help push the jet stream northward into Canada. Sinking air under the building ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will also contribute to lower levels of moisture. This, in turn, will limit the amount of cloud cover we see through the week.

Skies Tuesday are expected to remain mostly sunny with an afternoon breeze once again from the Southwest. That Southwest breeze will push highs into the low to mid 60s during the afternoon. A cut-off low moving into the Southwestern U.S. will remain rather weak, but shift to our south Wednesday and Thursday. This will pull in a bit more moisture during that time which will lead to a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday night.

Southwest winds will increase once again as the high over the Southeast strengthens and another low develops over the Pacific Northwest later in the week. Temperatures during that time will warm into the upper 60s, possibly low 70s, before cooling off early next week. Record high temperatures later this week will likely hold, but we could come close some days. Overnight lows, too, will be rather warm falling only into the low 50s by the weekend.