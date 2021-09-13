Limited rainfall chances throughout the week as temperatures continue to soar

As we near the official start of Fall (September 22nd) it will feel anything but fall-like as the likelihood of temperatures remaining above average could take us through the end of the month. The high temperature officially in Rockford Monday afternoon reached 90 degrees as a cold front, turned warm front, was pulled back north. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms, though, has kept the front from making much progress further north into Wisconsin Monday evening, leaving quite the temperature spread from north to south.

The majority of the showers and thunderstorms will remain to the north overnight, but a little development along the southern edge of an ongoing cluster of showers moving into southern Minnesota may allow for a little activity to sneak right near, or just south, of the state line. Temperatures will remain somewhat mild and muggy, only dropping into the mid and upper 60s.

The chance for rainfall the next several days will remain limited as the main storm track across the country lies mostly north of the region. While a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning and afternoon with the arrival of a cold front, high pressure and strong ridging by the end of the week and weekend will help keep many locations dry.

The rain is needed, especially as temperatures continue to warm, likely reaching close to 90 degrees once again this weekend. Moderate drought conditions continue for much of northern Illinois as soil moisture is down to 1-5 percent of its average. A change in the pattern may occur beyond next week as a trough in the jet stream over the West begins to move a little further east. Temperatures still look to remain above average but it is possible that we could see, at least, a better chance for some rain towards the end of the month.