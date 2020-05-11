Lingering Chill Will Give Way to Late-Week Warm-Up

It was a very chilly Mother’s Day for the Stateline. In fact, much of this spring has been on the chilly side as the Rockford International Airport has only recorded four 70° days this year. Two of them observed back in the end of April, with the final two happening at the start of May. This places 2020 in the top 5 for least amount of 70+ degree days to date, with 1920 holding the top spot with only 2. Yikes. Although we are going to hold onto this late season chill for the first half of the week, temperatures as we close in on the weekend, and further into the next 8-14 days look very promising.

Once the light shower activity on Mother’s Day tapered off, cloud cover hung around overnight and into our Monday morning. For those that woke up early to head into work, they were met with a cloudy, but yet dry start to our morning with temperatures hovering around the 40 mark. Since then, clouds have been decreasing around the region leading to some beautiful morning sun. The chill will linger into our afternoon as temperatures look to only jump into the low 50’s today. So, I would make sure to dress warmly if you are going to go outside and grab some fresh air. Thankfully, today is going to be a much drier day than Mother’s Day, under a mix of clouds and sun. However, a cold frontal boundary that is currently sitting in southern Wisconsin is going to sneak into the Stateline towards the evening. This will have just enough lift to pop up a few isolated showers between 6PM and 9PM this evening. Nothing too alarming, as most if not all the activity will be light and scattered in nature.

After the cold front slides through the Stateline, a much drier air-mass will filter in for tonight. This will lead to another frosty night as temperatures fall into the 30s again. Any frost we see tomorrow morning will quickly melt away as the warming trend continues. Highs on Tuesday are expected to warm back to around 60 degrees. A ridge of high pressure both at the surface and in the mid-levels will move in from the west Tuesday afternoon, bringing more sunshine to the Stateline. It’s definitely going to feel considerably warmer tomorrow than it has the past couple of days.

The weather pattern turns more active going into the second half of the work week, leading to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. A low pressure system will swing in from the west bringing with it the first round overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A lifting warm front will continue the storm chances for Thursday afternoon, but also bringing the 70s back to the Stateline. That’s right, I said it! Temperatures will climb back to near average starting Thursday, and stretching into the upcoming weekend. If you don’t believe me, check out the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook by the Climate Prediction Center. They are calling for above average temperatures for the Stateline during this time frame. Hasta la vista cold!