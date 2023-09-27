Lingering Showers:

Yesterday was the 11th day in a row in which the Rockford International Airport observed at least a trace of rain. Of those eleven days, eight have come in with measurable rainfall.

Those that were able to get in on the more intense storms yesterday wound up with a whopping 4 to 6″ of rain. To compare, that is how much rainfall Rockford would need to see to either significantly chop down or eliminate our annual rainfall deficit. Now, while a soaking rain event is not in the cards for Wednesday, this upper level low pressure system will give us one more opportunity for measurable rain before our weather pattern dries out.

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of Tuesday, minus the risk for severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be possible at any given time of the day. When you factor in the cloud cover, the chance for scattered rain, and today’s cool easterly wind, highs will struggle to climb out of the 60s.

But if we manage to get in a few peeks of sunshine, then temperatures for a spot of two may briefly touch the low 70s. Any chance for rain should come to an end this evening, leaving us with a mostly cloudy overnight. Fog will also be a possibility into Thursday morning, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

First Weekend of “Fall”:

As we’ve been hinting at, a warming trend is set to take place starting Friday. Behind the departing low, a strengthening ridge in the upper-levels will allow a warmer air mass to spread into the Midwest. Highs Friday and Saturday are ticketed for the upper 70s, with 80° weather in the works for Sunday and early next week.

This coincides with the latest long–range outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center which has an 80-90% chance for above average temperatures next week. A 70-80% chance for above-average temperatures as we approach next weekend. So Summer isn’t giving up just yet!