Little change in drought conditions across the Stateline

The latest drought monitor shows little change in the moderate to severe drought conditions across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Still much of Stephenson, Winnebago, Ogle, Boone and northern DeKalb counties are considered in moderate drought conditions, with severe drought conditions extending into extreme northeast Winnebago County, as well as much of Boone and McHenry counties.

Wisconsin has also experienced little change in the ongoing drought with moderate drought conditions over all of southern Wisconsin, and severe drought conditions over far southeast Wisconsin. While there have been some heavier downpours throughout the last week, there hasn’t been enough rain to bring many out of the current state of drought. A little improvement occurred in far northwest Illinois, but the drier than normal conditions expanded further south into Whiteside, Lee and southern DeKalb counties.

The rainfall deficit for Rockford continues to grow with us sitting at now more than 11 inches below our year to date average. The first five days of the month of August have been dry, following a fairly dry stretch that took us through the end of July. Showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are likely early Friday morning, and then again Friday late afternoon and evening.

Our pattern heading into the weekend and next week will favor more opportunities for rain, some of which could be heavy, but not the widespread rainfall like we need. Following Friday’s rain chance we’ll see our next, more significant, chance return Sunday evening and overnight.