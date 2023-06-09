Comfy Friday Ahead:

For the second day in a row, mother nature was very kind in giving us beautiful wall-to-wall sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and little to no humidity. In fact, this recent 2-day stretch of cooler temperatures lands 10-15 degrees cooler from the previous Wednesday and Thursday.

So again, I have to tip my hat and say thank you mother nature! With high pressure remaining close by, there is little change to our forecast as we jump into Friday. Skies will be filled with hazy sunshine, and dew points will sit rather comfortably in the 40s.

However, with winds blowing more out of the west-northwest direction, we can expect highs to peak in the low 80s this afternoon. The weather will continue to remain quiet overnight under a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures landing in the upper 50s.

Drought Worsens:

With how dry our weather pattern has been over the last few weeks, it comes as no surprise to see the drought situation worsen across the state. A glance at the latest Drought Monitor shows nearly all of Illinois under some sort of drought, with roughly 50% of the state now under a Moderate Drought. For the most part, Saturday will be dry.

But as the day progresses, clouds will slowly increase as a storm system approaches from the northwest. Come Saturday night, a cold front will be in the vicinity of the Stateline, bringing with our next chance for rain!

Weekend Rain?:

Chances begin in a scattered-fashion very late in the evening on Saturday, with showers lingering into the first half of Sunday. With how long it takes for this system to pull away from the region, it’s quite possible that we may see a few showers carry on into early Sunday afternoon. While this upcoming chance may not be the soaking rainfall that we are looking for, this may be enough to put a small dent in our ongoing drought situation.

And if things line up a bit better higher up in the atmosphere, we may see a little bit more than modeled. Because of said cold front, our high temperatures over the weekend take a big hit, falling from the mid 80s Saturday to the upper 60s Sunday. Temperature remain cool into early next week, but warm right back up as the week progresses.