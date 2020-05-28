Localized Flash Flooding Possible Thursday Evening

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Carroll and northern Whiteside counties Thursday evening until 10:15pm. A little after 4pm, trained weather spotters reported over two inches of rain had fallen in Mt. Carroll, with creeks at bankfull and rising. Additional rain showers through the evening will continue the flooding risk, with flash flooding either occurring or occurring shortly. Flooding in area creeks, streams and low lying areas can be expected in the warned area.

Further to the south and east, stronger thunderstorms are moving through parts of Lee and DeKalb counties. The storm in southwest DeKalb County will continue to move northeast this evening, possibly with winds gusting to 50mph.

The pockets of heavier rainfall are beginning to decrease in coverage, but the southwest to northeast band of rain will continue to slowly move to the east. Most of the rain will be ending between 10pm and Midnight following the passage of a cold front. High pressure is then set to move in for the weekend with temperatures cooling off into the low 70s.