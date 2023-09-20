Heavy rain producing thunderstorms returned for some late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning prompting a Flood Advisory to be issued for a portion of northern DeKalb County. The heaviest rain occurred over northern DeKalb County, southeast Boone County and Southwest McHenry County. Radar estimates of up to four inches of rain occurred in/around Genoa, IL. Slow moving and continuous thunderstorms occurred, producing extremely heavy rainfall through sunrise.

The rain has come to an end, but skies will remain mostly cloudy through the evening. Temperatures were able to warm into the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon thanks to a little filtered sunshine. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will warm into the middle and upper 70s. Thunder chances return during the afternoon and evening Thursday, lasting into Friday.