A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Winnebago County until Thursday morning due to a developing ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road in Machesney Park. River ice spotters and river gauges in that area indicate that an ice jam is beginning to form.

Localized flooding may develop quickly along the river if the ice jam continues to worsen. This could cause the Rock River to rise out of its banks, potentially flooding some of the residential areas and streets. Localized water fluctuations are also possible. Remain alert if you live in this area, or along a portion of the river that experiences ice jams.