Locally dense fog possible through Friday morning

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties until 10am Friday as locally dense fog has developed, especially over southern Wisconsin.

Low pressure currently moving across northern Illinois will lift north and northeast through Friday. As winds have turned light, high levels of moisture in the atmosphere has allowed areas of fog to develop; especially in locations where some clearing of the cloud cover has taken place. Where the clearing lasts for some time Thursday night, locally dense fog could be possible.

Visibility to the north in Wisconsin has quickly dropped over the last couple of hours, with a few locations down near zero mile visibility. The significant reduction in visibility will be a cause for concern for the morning commute Friday, so please drive with caution! As the low pulls away Friday mid/late morning, and the wind begins to pick up, we should begin to see visibility improve throughout the day.